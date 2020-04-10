Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tiger Woods says he's fit and ready to defend his title in the Masters. But he's not at Augusta National this week, and that feels strange to him. Woods conducted his first interview in nearly two months with GolfTV, with whom he has an endorsement deal. He says he felt alive and ready at the start of the week and also irritable. He says that came from realizing the Masters has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the only competition for the green jacket is the occasional putting contest with his 11-year-old son. The winner keeps it in his closet.