1 killed when plane crashes into Keys home
April 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:53 AM

One person died when a small plane crashed into a house Thursday in the Florida Keys, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The single-engine plane crashed into a vacant house on 76th Street in Marathon shortly after 5 p.m.

Linhardt said at least one person died in the crash, but nobody on the ground was injured. There were no other known victims as of Thursday evening.

A parachute was found near the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and how many people were on board.

