Man who fought with deputies at South Fla. airport dies

A man who fought with deputies after he tried to breach a security checkpoint at a South Florida airport has died.
Kevon Todd, 29, of Miramar, got into a physical altercation with deputies Thursday morning after yelling at JetBlue staff members at a security checkpoint area in Terminal 3 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Don Prichard said.
Todd was detained, became unresponsive and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Prichard said Todd "became irrational" when deputies arrived and "began to run toward the security checkpoint area." Prichard said Todd resisted deputies who tried to stop him, leading to the scuffle.
No deputies were seriously injured.
A medical examiner will determine Todd's cause of death.
