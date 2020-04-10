Palm Beach Harvest donates 250,000 pounds of food

A Palm Beach County organization is preparing and passing out more than 50,000 pounds of food.
"We can’t give enough," said Chef Richard Roberts with Culinary Flair Catering. "We are going to a do a roast chicken with some vegetables, asparagus, stewed tomatoes."
For Roberts, it’s a familiar job in an unfamiliar setting.
"It makes me feel good to see actually all the volunteers that show up, helping out in any way that they can," said Roberts.
With the help of Chef Roberts and dozens of other community partners, in the last two weeks the Palm Beach Harvest organization donated more that 250,000 pounds of food to people in need.
"We’re preparing hot meals daily and also we are distributing large loads of surplus produce," said Deborah Morgan, the Executive Director of Palm Beach Harvest
Morgan said they’ve partnered with local farmers who are backed up with produce because the lack of demand from restaurants.
"We have so many food deserts right here under our feet," said Morgan.
This weekend, Morgan and her crew are hoping to distribute 50,000 more pounds of food throughout all of Palm Beach County. However, she said they need more licensed truck drivers and professional chefs. COVID-19 has caused them to spread out their operation.
"We can only have ten people at a time in our facility. So we have six plating and then four in the kitchen," said Morgan.
Morgan added that as the need continues to grow their operations won’t slow.
"Whatever the need is, we are going to be here," said Morgan.
To donate to Palm Beach Harvest, click here.
