PBC COVID-19 Hotline to open for patients with no previously screened symptoms

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County said in a news release Friday that it will reopen its COVID-19 Hotline for more testing on Monday.
The release said that those who would like to make an appointment do not need to have experienced previously screened symptoms, such as fever and cough.
The initiative comes in support of Governor DeSantis guidance to expand criteria for testing .
The district's COVID-19 Hotline will reopen Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule appointments for Tuesday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
The district said that due to the recent reduced call volume, callers should experience shorter wait times.
"The Health Care District’s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics’ staff who are conducting the testing, along with on-site Palm Beach County staff and members of the Florida Army National Guard, appreciate the signs of appreciation and support from patients at the drive-thru site," said the district.
To make an appointment call 561-642-1000.
Scripps Only Content 2020