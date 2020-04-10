Presenting the Class of 2020: Virtual yearbook

The Class of 2020 won't have prom and maybe not even graduation, but we're making sure they get their yearbook.
Jailiana Hunter is graduating from Royal Palm Beach High. She will be attending FAMU in the summer. She wants to be an ARNP to work in NICU at the Joe DiMaggio hospital because she loves babies.
Inês Maria Neves' friends describe her as kind, funny, caring, amazing student and human being. She will be attending FAU in the fall.
Jakob Major is graduating from South Fork High School. He's heading to Valencia!
Kailey is a senior at Wellington High School. Her family describes her as smart and funny and caring.
Casey J. Murphy is graduating from Hamblen High School West. His family desribes him as a hard worker, loving, caring with a big heart.
Samantha Garboden is graduating from Dreyfoos. She is a Communication student and has been dual enrolled at PBSC . She is still debating FAU vs PBA. She volunteers at LifeChurch and North Grade Elementary. She's also a ballet dancer.
Alyssa worked hard in school with the determination of "walking that stage." She is pursuing her real estate license and physical therapy assisting.
Nicholas Marini, will be graduating from Martin County High School and attending Florida International University. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He volunteers weekly with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties and with FIRST Lego League Robotics competitions. He was a team member of FIRST Robotics, F.R.C. (SPAM Team 180). He was also a team member KurTrox Robotix - Axe Backwards - Battlebots and attended BattleBots competition in 2018. He is Autodesk AutoCad Certified and Autodesk Inventor Certified. He is also a certified PADI Open Water Diver Scuba Diver.
Bree Nicole is graduating from Palm Beach Central. She is a softball player and has received a scholarship from West Liberty University in West Virginia. She will be playing division 2 softball and attending school to become an athletic trainer.
Samantha Smith is graduating from Olivet Private School. She is a competitive dancer and choreographer and plans on traveling with dance competitions and continuing as a choreographer. She works for Publix and plans to continue with them and work towards a management position. She also does missions work for the homeless and through Samaritans Purse for disaster relief.
Kyah Robinson is graduating from Santaluces Community High School. Kyah is captain of the Varsity Cheerleading, where she participated since freshman year. She was a member of several organizations on campus like NEHS, NAHS and Key Club. She is an amazing artist and was chosen to draw the piece "Starry Nights" on the school wall. She has over 900 community service hours. and has dreams of earning her PharmD degree at FAMU.
Kaitlyn Bloom is graduating from Seminole Ridge Community High School. Kaitlyn was supposed to graduate in 2021, but she earned all of her required credits to graduate early this year in the top 20 percent of her class. She was able to early admit to Palm Beach State College this school year and will have completed 10 classes towards her A.A. degree by the end of this school year. She has been awarded a scholarship for Palm Beach State College.
Arianna Gonzalez is graduating from West Boca Raton. Arianna volunteered in a nursing home before the corona outbreak. She is in the medical program at West Boca Raton High School. Arianna will be going to FAU to study psychology and hopes to become a therapist/counselor.
Devin was able to finish his wrestling season and went to State, but his lacrosse season was stopped. He is in dual enrollment and AP classes. He plans on becoming a registered nurse just like his mother.
Victoria LaFary is graduating from Lincoln Park Academy with honors. She got into FAU, but then chose to go to IRSC after receiving a full scholarship as part of winning the Young Floridian Award for Human Services. She accrued almost 1000 hours of volunteer work through an aftercare and church program for kids and was working almost full time hours while attending school. She is in the National Honor Society.
Shelby is graduating from Seminole Ridge High school. She has been a part of the competitive marching band and color guard and this year she was the flag captain for color guard. She is dual-enrolled, maintained straight A's and worked as a volunteer for a local non-profit. Shelby will be attending UCF to pursue a biology degree. Her love for science and nature has been fostered by attending and then volunteering at the Everglades Youth Conservation Camp since she was 9.
Juan Cardona is graduating from Lake Worth High. He is in JROTC and culinary choice program. He has volunteered roughly 1000 hours as a counselor-in-training at City of Greenacres. He will be leaving in June to the Army.
Sydney is graduating from Treasure Coast High School. She has finished up her medical academy and is currently waiting to see if she is accepted to EMT/ Paramedic school this fall.
Dakota is graduating from St Lucie West Centenntial High School where he is a percussion captain. He is leaning towards USF in Tampa, but waiting on final word from UCF. He's looking forward to joining a college marching band and studying for his future as an engineer.
Payton is graduating from Palm Beach Central. He is dual-enrolled and currently juggling high school and some college before he attends FGCU in the Spring. He was a member of the Lacrosse team for three seasons. Payton is the President of PBCs chapter of FFEA and plans to become a Special Education teacher.
Annabella is graduating from Clewiston High School as the salutatorian. She is also graduating from Florida Southwestern with her AA degree. She is Gainesville-bound to the University of Florida this fall. She is pursuing her dream of being a Surgeon.
Korey is graduating from Seminole Ridge High School. He enjoyed band for 3 years and was in the construction program for all 4 years. He works at Publix as a stock clerk and has decided he wants to stay there and work his way up to management.
Leonty Frazier is graduating from Wellington High School.. He is going to Valencia College studying Sports Management
Emily is a cheerleader and honor roll student. She will be attending FAU.
Dave will be graduating from Berean Christian. He will be attending Life University to play rugby while pursing a business degree to eventually go to trade school and open his own business.
Nevaeh is a dual enrollment student and plans on going into the medical field. She just finished the girls weight lifting season before the outbreak started.
Shawna Demuth is graduating from Spanish River High School. She is a straight A student attending FAU with a full scholarship.
Dylan is graduating from Jensen Beach High School. He is captain of the Varsity football team, AP student, and he received an offer to play football in the Ivy League. He will be attending Brown University in the fall, where he plans to explore his interests in the health, human biology, and science fields.
This year, he helped his football team become district champs for the first time in school history and he is leaving JBHS as the all time leading passer at the school. He was a 4 time MVP, 3 time sportsmanship award recipient and named to the 2019 ESPN Top 63.
Hunter Wood is graduating from Senior at Seminole Ridge High School and is dual-enrolled at Palm Beach State College. He will be graduating high school and receiving his AA in May. He has been actively involved in his school TV Production program and assisted WPTV with a project earlier this year. He has chosen to continue his education at University of Central Florida. He is looking forward to perusing a career in TV Production, Sports and News or Film.
Kaylee is registered to start at PCI Academy in June. She is going for Nail Tech and Esthetics.
Valerie's family describes her as a smart, go getter with the biggest heart. She will be going to UCF.
Christian will be attending The University of South Florida in the Fall. His family says he is kind and smart. He will be studying marketing.
Shaina is graduating from Santaluces High School. She is the student government president, top 10 in her class, NHS and frequent contributor at the Lake Worth Playhouse. She will graduate from SHS in May and also receive her AA from Palm Beach State. She will be attending FSU in the fall.
Madison did dual enrollment at Vero Beach High School and will have her CNA when she graduates. Madison will do her first 2 years at IRSC then possibly decide to go elsewhere. She has completed 45 volunteer hours and is hoping to do more after the coronavirus has passed. Her dreams are to be a doctor one day.
James is described by his family as super funny and smart. He will be attending FAU this fall.
Brandon is graduating this year from Forest Hill High School. He enjoys video game design and writing. He will be attending Palm Beach State College or the Art Institute of Miami where he will major in Computer Animation.
Caitlyn is a senior at Seminole Ridge High School. She is a 4th year ASL Honors student. She plans on attending Palm Beach State College for 2 years then transferring to USF. She wants to be a sign language interpreter and one day hopes to interpret for the courts. She was inspired by her deaf cousin and wants to help make a difference in the deaf community.
Haley Underhill is graduating from Okeechobee High School. Her softball team Lady Brahmans win districts was making a run for state, but her season got cut short. She got a full scholarship to play softball at IRSC and she's going for a degree in business.
Gabriel is a Senior at Clewiston High School. He will be graduating with his CNA certification and is ready to continue his studies in the medical field
Adaja Inman is graduating from John I Leonard High School. Her family says she is supportive, hard working and goal oriented. She is working to be a lawyer.
Kylee is graduating from Purdue University and is working to become a doctor.
Ana Maria is graduating from Baldwin Prep School. Her hobbies include Zumba and Golfing.
Chelsea Gibbins is graduating from Royal Palm Beach High School where she is the Student Council 2nd VP, pitcher for their softball team, a member of National Honors Society & MHS. She is In the medical choice program where she's trying to obtain her CNA license so that she can attend college and achieve her goals of becoming a nurse. She is a member of many clubs such as Best Buddies and HOSA. She has earned over 500 hours for community service during her high school career.
Exzabriana Barton is graduating from Olympic Heights High School. She held the current position as a varsity cheerleader and varsity softball player since her freshman year. She is also in the the early childhood and culinary academy at Olympic Heights High School and she earned two certifications, ECPC in the early childhood program and she earned her Servsafe Certification in culinary. She will be attending Florida Agriculture University this summer. She will be majoring in Psychology.
