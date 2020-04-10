Presenting the Class of 2020: Virtual yearbook

Dylan is graduating from Jensen Beach High School. He is captain of the Varsity football team, AP student, and he received an offer to play football in the Ivy League. He will be attending Brown University in the fall, where he plans to explore his interests in the health, human biology, and science fields.

This year, he helped his football team become district champs for the first time in school history and he is leaving JBHS as the all time leading passer at the school. He was a 4 time MVP, 3 time sportsmanship award recipient and named to the 2019 ESPN Top 63.