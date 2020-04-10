School principal in Palm Beach Co. diagnosed with COVID-19

A school in Palm Beach County is sending out an urgent plea to help their principal who was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Palm Beach Maritime Academy in Lantana posted on their Facebook page on Thursday that Principal Reno Boffice has the virus.
However, based on his diagnosis date, school officials do not believe he had contact with anyone who attended the school before it was closed last month.
The school is putting out a request for anybody who meets the following criteria to donate blood plasma:
1. Positive test result for COVID-19. You must have a copy of the test result and be able to bring a copy with you when you donate.
2. Be symptom-free for at least 14 days.
3. Local to the South Florida area.
The plasma of recovered coronavirus patients contains antibodies that can boost a sick patient’s immune system and may help them recover.
The school asks that If you are able to make a plasma donation, to contact Dr. Leslie Diaz at 561-776-8300 as soon as possible.
On Friday, the school also posted a video update making an appeal for a blood plasma donation for Boffice.
Palm Beach Maritime Academy is a kindergarten through 12th grade public charter school.
