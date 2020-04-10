South Florida Science Center donates 100 face shields

The South Florida Science Center on Friday donated more than 100 face shields to the medical team at FoundCare Community Health Center in Palm Beach County.
The science center team used their 3D printers to make the shields.
Educators said while the center is closed they have been looking for ways to help the community.
“It feels good just to be able to do something. A lot of people are in a situation where they are stuck at home, not able to do much, so it helps us. We have something to do and also it can help out,” said Chris Pait, assistant education director at the South Florida Science Center.
The science center will use feedback from FoundCare and continue to produce the face shields to donate to other organizations in need.
