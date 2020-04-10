Target employee in Delray tests positive for coronavirus

A spokesman for Target said Friday an employee at a store in Delray Beach has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Target spokesman Shane Kitzman said the employee worked at the store located 1200 Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach.
Kitzman said the employee is in quarantine and following health department guidelines.
Target said other employees at the store were notified and provided guidance from the CDC.
Below is the full statement from Target regarding the positive worker in Delray Beach:
