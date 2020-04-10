Target employee in Delray tests positive for coronavirus

By Scott Sutton | April 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 4:51 PM

A spokesman for Target said Friday an employee at a store in Delray Beach has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Target spokesman Shane Kitzman said the employee worked at the store located 1200 Linton Blvd. in Delray Beach.

Kitzman said the employee is in quarantine and following health department guidelines.

Target said other employees at the store were notified and provided guidance from the CDC.

Below is the full statement from Target regarding the positive worker in Delray Beach:

We're working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that a Target team member at our Delray Beach store has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we're taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we've communicated directly with the impacted team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we'll pay them while they're on leave. We've also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We've notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We'll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.

