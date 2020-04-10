Virtual Easter Egg Hunt: How to participate

With the Easter bunny practicing social distancing and Easter egg hunts being called off, what's a 4-year-old, like Palm Beach Gardens resident Ainsley Watt, to do to in order to score all that candy?
"[Last year] we went hunting for all those eggs," said Ainsley.
And this year, Ainsley is looking for Easter eggs hung in windows in her neighborhood.
"We are doing a virtual egg hunt," said Ainsley's sister, Reese Alvardo.
The Watts live in Palm Beach Gardens and each year the Montecito neighborhood holds an annual Easter egg hunt.
"[This year] it's different, but everything is different right now," said Kate Watt.
Kate said her kids haven't left their neighborhood in over four weeks.
"[Making the eggs] passes the time. We're all bored right now," said Reese.
On the neighborhood's Facebook group, several homes decided to participate in the virtual hunt.
Steps For Virtual Egg Hunt
- Download your egg by going to the Palm Beach Moms Blog
- Color your egg
- Hang your egg in a window that faces the street
- Go with your family on a hunt (be sure to social distance from others)
- Kids get candy for each egg they find.
