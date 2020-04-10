Virtual Easter Egg Hunt: How to participate

The Watts live in Palm Beach Gardens and each year the Montecito neighborhood holds an annual Easter egg hunt. (Source: WPTV)
By T.A. Walker | April 10, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 4:46 PM

With the Easter bunny practicing social distancing and Easter egg hunts being called off, what's a 4-year-old, like Palm Beach Gardens resident Ainsley Watt, to do to in order to score all that candy?

"[Last year] we went hunting for all those eggs," said Ainsley.

And this year, Ainsley is looking for Easter eggs hung in windows in her neighborhood.

"We are doing a virtual egg hunt," said Ainsley's sister, Reese Alvardo.

"[This year] it's different, but everything is different right now," said Kate Watt.

Kate said her kids haven't left their neighborhood in over four weeks.

"[Making the eggs] passes the time. We're all bored right now," said Reese.

On the neighborhood's Facebook group, several homes decided to participate in the virtual hunt.

Steps For Virtual Egg Hunt

  1. Download your egg by going to the Palm Beach Moms Blog
  2. Color your egg
  3. Hang your egg in a window that faces the street
  4. Go with your family on a hunt (be sure to social distance from others)
  5. Kids get candy for each egg they find.

