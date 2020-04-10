West Boca High School prints masks for health care workers

West Boca Community High School is helping provide hospitals with medical equipment.
The school is using a MakerBot 3-D printer to print N95 medical masks.
A former West Boca student who's working at a local hospital said the extra equipment is helping their doctors and nurses stay safe.
"You always want to have that backup just in case," said Dr. Natalie Voorn. "We don’t want to run out of the supplied or in the community, and knowing we have these at hand is amazing
"We can produce about 50 to 60 a week and that is a full kit, a shield, a face mask, even an ear saver clip," said Manny Zuccarelli, one of the people involved in the mask printing.
Dr. Voorn said she's happy to see her former high school working to help medical professionals.
