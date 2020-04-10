West Palm Beach restaurant owners hoping for the best during COVID-19 pandemic

One of West Palm Beach’s newest restaurants, Clean Eatz, has been open for 13 days and owners say they don’t plan on closing anytime soon.
About a year and a half ago I moved down, Ryan (Spencer) moved down about three months ago, we scoped out a good spot and decided on West Palm Beach," Clean Eatz co-owner Alex Wallace said.
Co-owners, Ryan Spencer and Alex Wallace, said it was a perfect location but with the rapid spread of COVID-19 it was not the best timing.
“This is a time we have to be resilient, you see all this negativity around you but each day we’re trying to find a positive straw to pull from and just keep going,” said Spencer.
They sell fresh or frozen grab-and-go healthy meals.
RELATED: We're Open
“I want to do my small part to help them succeed here,” said customer Barry Asch.
Other businesses aren't as lucky. This week, Jimmy John’s next door closed up shop and said goodbye to employees.
Because Clean Eatz is so new, they don't qualify for the federal Paycheck Protection Program .
“Hopefully, they can stay afloat and I’m gonna do my part to support that,” said Asch.
Spencer and Wallace remain hopeful that this too will pass.
“Everybody I think should recognize is the unity that you’re seeing in people. It’s one thing I hope we don’t lose as the storm blows over,” said Spencer.
Clean Eatz West Palm Beach owners said they haven’t laid off any of their 14 employees and they hope they don't have to, as long as they have community support.
Scripps Only Content 2020