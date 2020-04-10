West Palm Beach VA hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Four employees at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirm.
A spokesperson wouldn't provide any additional details about the conditions of those patients.
In addition, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 14 veteran patients at the West Palm Beach hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The VA Medical Center has set up a tent system to triage patients who are showing symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.
The hospital has also increased the number of medical, surgical, and ICU beds by more than 50 percent, a spokesperson said.
3,700 veteran patients at VA medical facilities around the country have tested positive for COVID-19, the Veterans Affairs Department said.
