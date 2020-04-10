World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Palm Beach

In a time where we are staying in our homes and social distancing, it can be difficult for some to celebrate the finer things in life.
However on Friday, a World War II veteran in Palm Beach was greeted by a large crowd, balloons and a birthday cake to wish him a happy 100th birthday outside his home.
Friends and family sang “Happy Birthday” to retired Army technical sergeant Matt Allen in a courtyard located outside his complex.
Allen said his mother also lived to be 100 years old.
He has lived in his complex for more than 20 years and says he worked gradually year by year on hitting this birthday milestone.
“Chronologically speaking, I’m a 100 years old, but I worked into it mentally, physically, objectively in life. Years go by, and the first thing you know, you’re at that age. You get there,” said Allen.
He said his secret to living a long life is keeping active both physically and socially.
