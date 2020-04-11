Crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 36-year-old man died Friday night in a crash that also left a 35-year-old woman in critical condition.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Diaz of West Palm Beach was traveling northbound on Military Trail on a 2014 Yahama motorcycle at 10:41 p.m.
Cindy St. Jean was turning left from eastbound Community Drive to travel north on Military Trail in a 2004 Toyota Avalon, when Diaz drove into the passenger side of her car.
Both Diaz and his passenger, Jessica Ledezma Domingez, were ejected from the motorcycle.
Diaz was pronounced deceased at the scene. Domingez was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.
