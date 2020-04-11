Easter bunny visits a neighborhood near Lake Worth Beach

A special guest visited a neighborhood near Lake Worth Beach on Saturday.
Blake Willson is normally a senior at Oxbridge Academy, but today she stood in for the Easter Bunny.
Blake wanted to bring joy and continue a 40-year tradition at Palm Beach National, which usually includes an Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter bunny.
With the class of 2020 missing many traditions like prom because of the pandemic, Blake felt it was important to keep this tradition going.
"I just thought it was really important for the kids in my neighborhood who were worried about getting to see the easter bunny this year at the Easter egg hunt to be able to see the Easter bunny and to make traditions of their own like I was able to when I was a kid seeing the easter bunny," Willson said.
Over 100 people came out to greet the Easter bunny.
