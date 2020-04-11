FSU football player tests positive for coronavirus

Florida State football player Andrew Boselli revealed Friday that he is recovering after contracting the coronavirus.
The 6-foot-5, 321-pound senior shared the news on the school's official athletic website.
"It was a very, very rough situation," Boselli said in a video message to fans.
Boselli, who is expected to compete for the starting center job this fall, said he felt like he "got hit by a bus."
"And I was on the mild side of the entire spectrum," Boselli said.
Boselli said he was tested for the coronavirus March 21 and found out a few days later that he tested positive.
Although he has since recovered, Boselli cautioned fans to take the social distancing guidelines seriously in the midst of the pandemic.
"The more seriously we'll take this, the sooner we get through it and the sooner we're able to do the things that we love to do," Boselli said.
His father, former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli, was also diagnosed and had to be hospitalized for five days.
The Seminoles are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1975-76. Baby Boselli, new head coach Mike Norvell and the rest of the team are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Labor Day weekend against West Virginia in Atlanta.
