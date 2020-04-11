Health District expands criteria for testing at drive-thru site

Starting next week The Health District of Palm Beach County is expanding its criteria to make it easier for people to get tested for the coronavirus.
In a press release the district announced people who are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms can schedule an appointment to get tested at the drive-thru site located at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
On Saturday 720 patients were scheduled to get tested at the ballpark, an increase of about 200 from the daily average.
The changes at the ballpark comes as Governor Ron Desantis announced on Saturday that he is also expanding requirements at three federal sites across Florida in Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.
"We think that having folks who have had close repeated contact with someone who’s has tested positive even if they’ve not developed any major symptoms by giving them the opportunity to get tested makes sense,"Desantis said. "I think it’s better to have as broad base testing as possible because it gives you the baseline to be able to see how these things are going."
To schedule an appointment for testing, call the Covid-19 hotline at 561-642-1000. The call center will be open Monday, April 13, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. to set up appointments for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
