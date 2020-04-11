Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ended Dylan Reda’s plans to play and coach American football in the Czech Republic. And that was only the start of his problems. The 28-year-old Reda took flights through London, Dallas and Orlando to reunite with his family in Florida days after feeling too ill to practice. He later tested positive for coronavirus and now owes more than $20,000 in hospital bills. The former Southern Miss linebacker went public to warn fellow millennials but the damage was done. He was criticized online for potentially endangering passengers, crews and airport workers.
UNDATED (AP) — Tiger Woods says he's fit and ready to defend his title in the Masters. But he's not at Augusta National this week, and that feels strange to him. Woods conducted his first interview in nearly two months with GolfTV, with whom he has an endorsement deal. He says he felt alive and ready at the start of the week and also irritable. He says that came from realizing the Masters has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the only competition for the green jacket is the occasional putting contest with his 11-year-old son. The winner keeps it in his closet.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former 21st Century Fox executives have been allowed to remain free on $15 million bonds. Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were indicted as part of the U.S. government’s investigation of soccer corruption. They were arraigned on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with alleged payments to officials of the governing body of South American soccer. The indictment contended they made illegal payments to win broadcast rights for Fox to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Lopez and Martinez pleaded not guilty, as did the sports marketing company Full Play, also charged with racketeering.
NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion. That is up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys. That team was listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking. The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion and the Chicago Cubs fourth at $3.2 billion. Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. MLB's average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion.