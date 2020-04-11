Officials encourage use of face coverings in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach officials are encouraging the public to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (places like grocery stores and pharmacies).
The CDC says wearing a simple cloth face covering will help slow the spread of coronavirus and help people who have it but are not showing symptoms from transmitting it to others.
For information on how to construct your own face covering (sew and no sew versions), visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
The Town of Palm Beach has also issued an Emergency Order strongly encouraging the use of facial coverings by residents, employees and visitors.
