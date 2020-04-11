Riviera Beach Fire Rescue shows appreciation for workers

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue did their part to thank emergency personnel at St. Mary's Medical Center on Saturday.
The unit brought its fire trucks and EMS vehicles to give thanks to the medical professionals who are taking care of patients each day at the hospital.
Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans was on hand to express his gratitude.
This is important because we're all a team. We're all in this together. The only way that we can be able to get out of a situation like this is working together collaboratively to combat this enemy," Evans said.
Lindsay Silva, an employee of St. Mary's Medical Center, said, "It was really emotional because we definitely — including themselves — risk their lives every day to make sure we save people's lives and keep them safe and healthy so they can take care of their loved ones as well."
The public safety personnel showed their appreciation by lighting up vehicles, waving, clapping, and cheering on the heroes in our community.
