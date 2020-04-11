West Palm Beach holds different kind of Easter egg hunt

The city of West Palm Beach is known for its big Easter egg hunts at city parks.
But this year they're doing them a little different.
City workers and volunteers handed out candy-filled eggs while wearing masks and gloves, and loaded up people's cars as they drove by and popped their trunks in Gaines Park on Saturday.
Campus manager Marvelous Washington says despite the coronavirus, parents and their children are eager to hold Easter egg hunts of their own, “They are so excited especially the kids. Kids are so excited. Actually some of the kids are surprised Easter is tomorrow. But they are so excited to get the candy filled eggs and we are so excited to provide that service to them.”
The city of West Palm Beach has also put a video out on its Facebook page on how to hold your own Easter egg hunt while practicing safe social distancing.
