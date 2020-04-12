Appreciation parade held for first responders in Martin Co.

The sounds of sirens could be heard throughout the Summerfield community in Stuart on Sunday, but there was no emergency.
Ambulances and fire trucks from Martin County Fire Rescue, along with deputies from the Martin County Sheriff's Office lit up the streets with their flashing lights.
It was all part of the neighborhood's idea to put an appreciation parade for first responders, thanking them for fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic with homemade signs and flags.
Resident Doreen Rizzo said, “Besides putting their life on the line, they are putting their life, their family and everything else on the line and I can’t tell you how heartfelt it feels to seem them doing what they are doing.”
On Tuesday, some residents plan on delivering food to Cleveland Clinic Martin Health South.
Scripps Only Content 2020