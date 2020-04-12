Former FAU cornerback picks FSU

The nation's leading pick-off artist last year will spend his final season in Tallahassee.
Former Florida Atlantic cornerback Meiko Dotson, who led the nation with nine interceptions in 2019, announced Saturday that he will be playing for Florida State and new head coach Mike Norvell for his final season of eligibility.
Dotson shared the news in a Twitter post.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback from Daytona Beach recorded a school-record nine interceptions for the Owls on their way to winning a Conference USA championship last season.
He is the second graduate transfer to commit to the Seminoles this week, joining former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams.
This will be Dotson's fourth school in six years. He began his college career at Georgia Tech, redshirting during the 2015 season, and then spent the next years at Garden City Community College in Kansas. He signed with FAU in 2018 but suffered a season-ending injury before his breakout campaign last year.
Dotson, who graduated from FAU, announced in January that he was transferring. Former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin left in December to take the top job at Mississippi and was replaced by Willie Taggart, who was fired by the Seminoles after just 20 games at the helm.
