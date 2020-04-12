Fundraising campaign launched to feed healthcare workers

A local nonprofit needs your help to support healthcare workers in South Florida as they continue to fight against the deadly coronavirus.
This week Little Smiles, launched a fundraising campaign to feed nurses, and doctors at area hospitals.
The organization is known for providing aide to kids during tough times.
The group of volunteers also provides support year round to nurses who care for children of Little Smiles. Nicole Grossmayer is the executive director.
"Now with everything happening with Covid that need has grown exponentially," Grossmayer said. They still have some really long days ahead of them so we want to be able to provide whatever we can to take a little load off of them," she said.
The campaign is called 'Feeding Our Frontline'. Grossmayer said with a small $10 donation you’ll be able to give back and provide a meal for a health care worker throughout South Florida battling the pandemic. A $300 donation will provide meals for an entire nurses unit.
"They are really giving everything they have 24/7 to help take care if not just our Covid patients but for us our kids that are in chemo and radiation and going through treatment," Grossmayer said.
The goal is to raise $25,000. Last month, the charity fed more than 500 medical professionals working in area hospitals.
“We’re behind them, we're in it with them as much as we possibly can," Grossmayer said. "They have a whole community of people rallying behind them and rallying to support them while they continue to do some of the hardest work right now."
To donate visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/little-smiles-inc/help-little-smiles-feed-your-front-line
or you can text GIVESMILES to 44321.
