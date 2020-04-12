Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are expanding testing for the coronavirus to get a better sense of how widespread infections have become, as the disease spreads up and down the state. During a press conference in Jacksonville on Friday, Gov. Ron Desantis announced that anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get tested at three government-run sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami. That is also true for anyone who may be asymptomatic but have had close contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Friday evening, Florida had about 18,000 total cases, with the number of deaths exceeding 400. There were about 2,500 people currently hospitalized with the disease.