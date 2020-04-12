PBSO seeks Boynton Beach man believed to have dementia

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking to locate a missing and possibly endangered man.
78-year-old Harvey Joel Garelick was last seen Saturday, April 11, 2020 leaving his residence in the 10000 block of 44th Drive S. in Boynton Beach driving a silver 2017 Toyota Rav4 with Florida handicap tag ZC66Q.
Harvey is approximately 5' 10" tall, approximately 200 lbs. with brown eyes and he is bald. His most recent clothing description is unknown.
Harvey is believed to have dementia. PBSO considers him to be missing and possibly endangered.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
