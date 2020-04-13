Charity putting together care packages for the homeless

Charmaine Pitter and a few of her fellow members at the Heart of Gods Mission Charity are putting together 500 coronavirus care packages.
"Right now we've made 338 and tomorrow we will be back here until the rest of the week for the masks to come in," she said.
Pitter and her group will hand the packages out to the homeless folks living in John Prince Park and to homeless vets sleeping on the streets near St. Ann's church. Each bag contains mouthwash, latex gloves, a flashlight and much more.
"These are the cleansing things but we poured alcohol, which is a higher strength so that the virus would be killed," Angela English said.
Pitter says they opened 12 years ago and their mission is to serve the homeless and the hopeless.
"They're out there without a Shepard, we know everyone is doing something but decided to be apart of the Shepard for them.
There's more help on the horizon for those experiencing homelessness in Palm Beach County.
County leaders will hold a special meeting Tuesday to go over a multi-million dollar contract with Gulfstream Goodwill Industries Inc. for emergency shelter for those in need.
Pitter says any help at this time is a blessing.
"The Bible says, the least you do for one of these you have done it un to me," she added.
