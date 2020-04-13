Delray Beach dentist practicing ‘teledentistry’

Businesses are finding creative ways to stay open while limiting contact between people. That goes for doctor's offices, too.
One Delray Beach dentist said he's still treating patients, but not in person.
Dr. Richard Staller with Advanced Dentistry South Florida temporarily closed his office to routine care in March.
"It is hard to believe in a few short days our office will have been closed a month," said Dr. Staller.
The doctor said people have been going emergency rooms to seek out dental care, which he advises against.
"The last place you want to be right now is a hospital emergency room," said Dr. Staller.
Even though his office is closed, patients are still able to get help from Dr. Staller and his team, all thanks to technology and teledentistry.
"With the teledentistry, we triage patients so they don't have to come in," said Dr. Staller.
Teledentistry offers people the chance to get get help without risking an office visit.
"If they don't have to come into the office, we can keep the risk low and call in a prescription and keep telling them what to do at home," the doctor said.
Staller added he's still able to perform emergency procedures with minimal staff, if needed.
The new virtual appointments will be something his team continues after their office reopens, Staller said.
"I think it will be a more efficient way of practicing," said Dr. Staller.
