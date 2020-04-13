Does heat kill the coronavirus? WHO posts myth busters

With temperatures soaring near-record highs in South Florida and the Treasure Coast, the hot and humid weather has many people across the area asking if the heat will help kill the coronavirus.
It’s one of many questions the World Health Organization is addressing.
The agency posted several myth busters to its website to separate fact from fiction about this rapidly-evolving situation.
Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 77 degrees does not prevent the coronavirus disease, said WHO. People can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is.
Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
The COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates like Florida. From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas of the world.
Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in or travel to an area reporting COVID-19.
The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
And with the rainy season just a few weeks away in Florida, WHO said the novel coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites.
