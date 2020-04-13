Families cope with loved ones on lockdown at special needs facilities

There is a new push to help people with cognitive disabilities during this time and the impact of COVID-19 on their mental health and their caretakers.
Families are still having to cope without seeing loved ones, but it is not just seniors.
Ronni Sommer has not seen her son, who has special needs, in person in more than a month.
JARC Florida, which provides services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was placed on lockdown because of the coronavirus.
Sommer's 28-year son, Matthew, has Fragile X syndrome and autism, both of which cause cognitive disabilities.
She said he needs the consistency of his JARC program, but being away from his family is tough and can be difficult to understand for a person with special needs causing anxiety and other issues.
Staff at the center continue to keep residents safe during the stay-at-home order, taking them outside to exercise and stay fit.
However, Sommer said her son often asks when he will see her, and she and her husband can only talk with him via FaceTime.
