Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket again on the second Sunday in April. On this day, however, he wasn't at Augusta National. Woods got emotional while watching the conclusion of last year's Masters. CBS re-aired the final round because the Masters has been postponed until November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Network host Jim Nantz talked to Woods via video earlier in the week. Woods' commentary was part of the re-airing. The emotions came when Woods talked about what it meant for his kids to watch, especially the hug with his mother.
UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour says Doug Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston at age 86. Sanders was one of golf's most colorful figures with his wardrobe and lifestyle. Sanders won 20 times on the PGA Tour, the first one as an amateur in the 1956 Canadian Open. But he is best known for the four times he was runner-up in a major. The most memorable was the 1970 British Open at St. Andrews when he missed a short par putt on the 18th hole. Jack Nicklaus beat him in a playoff the next day.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of 15 golf writers voted on what they considered the best Masters. Selections received 10 points for a first-place vote to two points for a No. 5 selection. The overwhelming No. 1 choice was 1986, when Jack Nicklaus shot 30 on the back nine to win his sixth green jacket. At age 46, he remains the oldest Masters champion. Five of the six players behind him are now in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Nicklaus won his 18th major championship, which remains the gold standard in professional golf.