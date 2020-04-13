How to cope with coronavirus fears at home

"The best thing for an anxious child is a non-anxious, self-regulating adult. So if I’m 6, or I’m 15, and I’m looking around and going, this is weird, and I hate not having my friends, and I miss the school, and I turn on the news and I watch my parents get all anxious when I watch the news, that child’s going to be even more anxious. But when they see an adult saying, you know what, let me talk to you about what’s going on with me. And they see you take ownership and responsibility for who you are right now, and how you’re responding and reacting and talking around your anxiety. Don’t pretend that you don’t have it. That’s not real. Talk about it and say, you know, I am concerned," Deal said.