Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in Florida facing charges of battering his mother coughed and blew at deputies while he was being arrested, telling them he hoped they caught the new coronavirus. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home Brent Smith shares with his mother on Saturday night after she said he shoved her several times, grabbed a butter knife and threatened to kill her. The sheriff's office says that as deputies took Smith into custody, he threatened them and coughed at them from the back of a patrol car, saying that he hopes they catch the coronavirus. He was being held in jail without bond.