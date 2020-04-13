Palm Beach Co. shoppers head to the store wearing masks

Shoppers in Palm Beach County on Monday headed to the grocery store wearing a face covering.
At midnight, a Palm Beach County emergency order went into effect advising residents to wear a mask or covering when going to a place where social distancing is a challenge.
"You should, when you are in a grocery store, when you are in the pharmacy, anywhere where you are within 6 feet of someone, and you cannot help but be within that close distancing," said Palm Beach County administrator Verdenia Baker.
The county says you won't be fined if you are not wearing a mask, but leaders are strongly urging people that it can help flatten the curve of virus cases.
"We also urge people to use scarves, bandanas, to use other means so that they don't purchase critical supplies that our first responders would need. If you sneeze or cough, you are protecting others. The CDC is strongly recommending people wear masks. We are trying to address every potential to continue to flatten the curve her in Palm Beach County," said Baker.
Palm Beach County officials say they are keeping close tabs on local COVID-19 cases.
"Continue to work with us. We all want to get back to normal as soon as possible. If we lift our requirements too early, we could see a resurgence in the virus," said Baker.
