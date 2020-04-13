3 people injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash in Belle Glade

Three people are injured following a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Belle Glade Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at 1 p.m. near the intersection of NW 12th St. and West Canal St. North.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, both vehicles involved in the crash rolled over.
All occupants were already out of their vehicles when crews arrived at the scene, officials said.
All three patients, including a toddler, were transported by Trauma Hawk to a local area trauma hospital.
No more information was immediately available.
