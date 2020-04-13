Port St. Lucie dad gives daughter special date night

A St. Lucie County father gave his 5-year-old daughter a night she'll never forget.
"She was like, I want to do a date and I want you to dress up how you dress up for a wedding," said Henry Williams.
Williams' daughter Jasmine knew exactly what she'd wear on a special date night with her dad: a wedding dress, high heels, and a crown.
"I literally do all these little things for her. It's something I love to do," said Williams.
With their wardrobe set, the two sat down for a delicious dinner last week, and Williams made sure everything was perfect.
"Pulling out the chair for her, you know, showing her how a guy should treat a lady or a young woman," said Williams.
Take notes, gentlemen, about Jasmine's favorite part of the night.
"He giving me the roses," said Jasmine.
With the help of mom, they were able to record the special night, including a special prayer.
"Thank you for all these wonderful things, and hope the coronavirus is gone. Amen," Jasmine said in the video.
Williams hopes the video will inspire you to find joy right where you are.
"Find something to bring you some happiness," said Williams. "I’m sure a lot of us have happiness in our homes, and at times like this when everybody is stressed out and worried, we need to try and be happy and live with what we have."
Scripps Only Content 2020