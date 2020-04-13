Spread of COVID-19 slowing in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County health officials say the spread of the deadly coronavirus is slowing down in the county, according to the latest medical data.
Clint Sperber, the health director for the county, said it appears cases of COVID-19 peaked in St. Lucie County sometime between March 16 and March 24.
"We've had approximately no more than five new cases per day since March 25," said Sperber.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County.
Sperber said the number of calls to the health department for respiratory distress, cough, and fever have decreased.
"When we look at emergency room departments, the people who visit them for cough, fever, shortness of breath has also decreased," said Sperber.
Officials added that measures like social distancing and the use of face coverings in public are working, and residents should continue to do them as much as possible.
"Social distancing is working and continues to be our best defense against this invisible enemy," said Sperber.
"Wear the face coverings when you're in groups, if you're going out to the store," said Commissioner Howard Tipton. "Just make sure that you're watching yourself in terms of social distancing, great hygiene, and we'll get through this together."
