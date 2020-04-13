St. Lucie West High School student, mother battle coronavirus

A 19-year-old high school student and his mother in Port St. Lucie are among those battling the coronavirus on the Treasure Coast.
The young man’s mother said Monday her son, Jose, is being transferred from the Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie to Lawnwood Hospital while she continues her own battle with the coronavirus.
Jose is a special needs student at St. Lucie West Centennial High School. His mother, Rosy, said her son is a very happy young man who loves going to school.
She says she has no complaints about him, as he keeps his room neat and organized.
For the past few years, Jose’s been one of a number of special needs students in St. Lucie County taking part in the Student Perks job training program.
“To know him is to love Jose. He’s very, very sweet,” said Rosy.
Martha Taylor is the job coach who works with the students.
“He’s very dedicated. He’s a hard worker, very easy going and the customers absolutely love him,” said Taylor.
Rosy said her son, and the mother of a woman who lives with them in Port St. Lucie, all were diagnosed with coronavirus in recent days.
Rosy said during these tough times she’s put things in God’s hands right now and remains confident that they will all come out of this doing well in the future.
Scripps Only Content 2020