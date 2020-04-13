Stimulus payments start depositing in bank accounts

The Treasury Department said nearly 80 million Americans will get their coronavirus stimulus payment this week and most eligible Americans will get their payments in the next two weeks. Payments will be up to $1200 for qualifying individuals, $2400 for married couples, and $500 for each qualifying child.
Port St. Lucie resident Barbara McGrogan was shocked to see a deposit in her bank account Monday.
“They must be really trying to get the money to the people,” McGrogan said. "I didn’t think I was going to qualify for the money because I don't work, but I guess it was for couples and we have a daughter, but I was definitely not expecting it today.”
The payments are a much-needed crutch during times of growing unemployment and job insecurity. The payments are also supposed to help boost the economy.
McGrogan already knows a local business she’s eager to help and support.
“I do a lot of volunteer work for the Girl Scouts. We have this one restaurant, Texas Roadhouse in Port St. Lucie, and I know she’s struggling, but she has helped us so much that I want to give back to her,” McGrogan said.
People who have already filed their tax return and authorized direct deposit will be the most likely to see the money soon.
If you do not typically file a tax return, you can enter your information on the IRS website ,
If you are a taxpayer who does not use direct deposit, you will be able to enter your bank information later this week.
If you receive veteran's disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, or your income level does not require you to file a tax return, then you need to submit information to the IRS to receive an Economic Impact Payment.
Otherwise, paper checks will take significantly longer to receive.
Social Security recipients should also expect a check by the end of the month.
By April 17, the IRS should have a new online tool available to show you the status of your stimulus payment.
