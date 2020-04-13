World Health Organization posts myth busters about outbreak

With temperatures soaring near record heights, the hot and humid weather has many people across South Florida asking if the heat will help kill the coronavirus.
It's one of many questions the World Health Organization is addressing. The agency posted several myth busters to its website to separate fact from fiction about this rapidly evolving situation.
Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates
From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this, you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
For a list of other myth busters from the World Health Organization, click here .
