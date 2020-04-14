Boynton Beach restaurant serves lunch to first responders

A Boynton Beach restaurant is feeding a very important need in our community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Driftwood, located at 2005 Federal Highway, partnered with Future 6, a non-profit organization, to provide 500 meals to first responders and city workers in Boynton Beach on Tuesday.
The pair hosted a drive-through lunch service at the restaurant.
One by one, first responders and city employees pulled into Driftwood's parking lot and grabbed a gourmet boxed lunch, a show of thanks for all they do to keep our community safe.
The restaurant said any leftover meals will be given to Bethesda Hospital for nurses and hospital staff members.
Future 6 is a non-profit organization that provides ocean activities for children with special needs.
"COVID-19 may have halted our surf programs but it shouldn't stop us from carrying out our mission," said Donny Ottofaro, Future 6 Founder and Executive Director, in a written statement. "Our entire year of surf camps are in jeopardy. However, we will find a way, even without surfboards, to stay committed to our community that has been so committed to us."
