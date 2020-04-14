Delray Beach wine distributor now making food deliveries

A wine distributor in Palm Beach County is changing course from delivering alcohol to restaurants to helping feed people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Buta Distributors Inc. of Delray Beach is now delivering fresh fruit and vegetables to families and charities in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
MORE: Latest on the coronavirus | We're Open
The owner and his team wanted to help people in need but also support local businesses while keeping their employees working.
“It feels good you know. It’s good work and it’s definitely rewarding we are donating to people, we are donating to charities and just the regular customers they are happy so it’s a good thing,” said Joseph Kampas of Buta Distributors.
Products will be delivered to your front door without contact.
Click here to donate or shop for food. They offer free, next-day delivery.
Scripps Only Content 2020