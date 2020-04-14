Gov. DeSantis to give 4 p.m. coronavirus update

By Matt Papaycik | April 14, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 3:20 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. in Tallahassee. He'll be joined by Jared Moskowitz, the Director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 21,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 524 deaths.

