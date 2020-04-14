Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA of America is starting the Golf Emergency Relief Fund to help the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PGA has contributed $5 million. Some of that is from PGA executives reducing compensation and board members making private donations. The PGA also has pledged to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups. The PGA's chief executive, Seth Waugh, says there is pain everywhere in the industry. He says the government has come to the rescue. But without knowing how long it will last, the fund is planned as an additional safety net.
UNDATED (AP) — Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket again on the second Sunday in April. On this day, however, he wasn't at Augusta National. Woods got emotional while watching the conclusion of last year's Masters. CBS re-aired the final round because the Masters has been postponed until November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Network host Jim Nantz talked to Woods via video earlier in the week. Woods' commentary was part of the re-airing. The emotions came when Woods talked about what it meant for his kids to watch, especially the hug with his mother.
UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour says Doug Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston at age 86. Sanders was one of golf's most colorful figures with his wardrobe and lifestyle. Sanders won 20 times on the PGA Tour, the first one as an amateur in the 1956 Canadian Open. But he is best known for the four times he was runner-up in a major. The most memorable was the 1970 British Open at St. Andrews when he missed a short par putt on the 18th hole. Jack Nicklaus beat him in a playoff the next day.