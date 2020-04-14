Martin County resident donates plasma to help Orlando man

A Stuart man who beat the coronavirus is gaining national attention for his plasma donation, helping potentially save the life of an Orlando father.
James P. Crocker, who lives in Martin County and is the president and founder of Hog Technologies in Stuart, contracted COVID-19 last month but later recovered from the disease.
Through a friend’s post on Facebook, Crocker later heard about 52-year-old Michael Kevin Rathel's battle with the coronavirus in Orlando.
Since he was recovered after defeating the virus, Crocker said he felt the need to donate his plasma in an experimental treatment.
“While I’m trying to save my own life, I realize when that’s done, I’ve got to try to look after 155 team members who are also very dependent on me. And also at the same time realize, if I can hold all that together, I also have plasma that I can donate that can also be a benefit to another human being,” Crocker told FOX 29′s Jon Shainman on Tuesday.
On his Facebook page last week, Crocker shared his struggle to get tested to donate plasma in an effort to save Rathel, who was in a Orlando hospital in an induced coma.
Crocker was finally able to connect through phone calls and social media to donate his plasma to Rathel.
After the donation, Crocker said Rathel’s quickly began to requiring less oxygen.
Rathel’s wife said Monday on Facebook that her husband’s “liver and kidney numbers are greatly improved,” but he is still on a ventilator.
Fox 35 in Orlando reported that Rathel was Orlando Health's first patient to undergo the experimental plasma treatment, and doctors are encouraged by his progress.
