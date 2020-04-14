Palm Beach Co. to approve $2.5 million homeless shelter

Palm Beach Commissioners will hold a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to approve a $2.5-million contract with Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, Inc. for emergency shelter to homeless.
For weeks, homeless advocates have debated the impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable populations from the elderly to those with underlying conditions and the homeless. They say the emergency shelter is needed for the approximately 1,400 homeless people and families in Palm Beach County.
Particularly those who live in John Prince Park in suburban Lake Worth in tents. In late Feb., the county proposed using a former correctional facility, located at 673 Fairgrounds Road near the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach, as a temporary shelter.
The 17-acre compound is currently vacant, but is being maintained for future use, according to the county.
The facility would provide 100 to 125 beds of emergency shelter with a goal to find permanent housing for those staying there. It would also provide a resource center, medical care, behavioral care, job readiness, transportation, food, laundry, and 24-hour security. The county estimated it would cost close to $5.5 million dollars a year to operate, plus almost $900,00 in start-up costs to get the building ready. If approved, it would take six to eight weeks to get the facility ready for operation.
Tuesday’s meeting will focus on housing homeless living in all county parks, office buildings, and other places in the county not meant for human habitation. There will be 100 to 125 shelter beds available. Each occupant will have access to a hot meal, showers, amenity boxes, lockers and social services that are employment and housing focused.
Scripps Only Content 2020