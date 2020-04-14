Palm Beach Co. to approve $2.5 million homeless shelter

The facility would provide 100 to 125 beds of emergency shelter with a goal to find permanent housing for those staying there. It would also provide a resource center, medical care, behavioral care, job readiness, transportation, food, laundry, and 24-hour security. The county estimated it would cost close to $5.5 million dollars a year to operate, plus almost $900,00 in start-up costs to get the building ready. If approved, it would take six to eight weeks to get the facility ready for operation.