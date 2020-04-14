Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control celebrates empty kennel

Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said on a Facebook post that for the first time in history their kennel is completely empty.
A video shows shelter staff wearing their masks, clapping and cheering in celebration.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control thanked shelter workers, foster parents and all those who adopted a pet.
According to a supervisor at the shelter, only "emergency surrenders" of animals, including cruelty and cases of domestic violence, are being accepted at the moment.
The shelter is not aggressively picking up strays.
For information on services currently available at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, click here .
Scripps Only Content 2020