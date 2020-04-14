Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control celebrates empty kennel

April 14, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 8:08 PM

Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said on a Facebook post that for the first time in history their kennel is completely empty.

A video shows shelter staff wearing their masks, clapping and cheering in celebration.

An incredible and joyful thing happened today....For the first time in the history of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, we have a completely EMPTY kennel! This amazing milestone was made possible by the help and support of our entire community! Thank you to the shelter staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for, find homes for, and advocate for the pets who come through these doors; thank you to our incredible foster parents who open their heart and homes to thousands of pets each year; thank you to everyone who has opted to adopt a shelter pet - whether it be here or from any of the other amazing organizations out there; thank you to our placement partner organizations far and wide - without them, this would not be possible. Let's keep the momentum going and good vibes flowing! Pictured in this video: Shelter staff celebrating in Kennel Two, the shelter's stray housing kennel and adoption overflow kennel. There are 48 double-sided in runs in each of the three kennel buildings at the shelter. #C2Z #shelterdogs #adopt #foster #PBCACC #RescueProud #GetYourRescueOn

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control thanked shelter workers, foster parents and all those who adopted a pet.

According to a supervisor at the shelter, only "emergency surrenders" of animals, including cruelty and cases of domestic violence, are being accepted at the moment.

The shelter is not aggressively picking up strays.

For information on services currently available at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, click here .

