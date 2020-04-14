Palm Beach County principal diagnosed with coronavirus passes away

Hearts are heavy after a Palm Beach County principal passed away on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Palm Beach Maritime Academy in Lantana posted on Facebook that Principal Reno Boffice passed away Tuesday morning.
In the post, the school wrote:
Prior to Boffice's tragic death, the school had been asking for blood plasma donations from patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 but were currently symptom-free.
Doctors said the plasma of recovered coronavirus patients contains antibodies that can boost a sick patient’s immune system and may help them get better.
Boffice's sister said he received a plasma transfusion on Monday, but he was put on a ventilator Tuesday morning because his oxygen level was very low.
School officials do not believe Boffice had contact with anyone at Palm Beach Maritime Academy while he was sick.
The school said on Facebook that it's arranging grief counseling for students and staff members, and those details will be shared once they're finalized.
Palm Beach Maritime Academy is a K-12 public charter school.
