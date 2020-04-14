Peak of coronavirus in Florida shifts to May

The worst is still yet to come for Florida in the fight against the coronavirus.
New data released Monday from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluations at the University of Washington shows that Florida's peak for hospital resources is May 3, while the deadliest possible day is now May 6.
A total of 128 people are projected to die from the coronavirus on its peak day, although the total number of deaths is lower than initially projected.
Florida has more than 500 deaths and 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
South Florida remains the epicenter of the state's outbreak with more than 7,000 cases in Miami-Dade County, more than 3,000 cases in Broward County and more than 1,000 cases in Palm Beach County.
